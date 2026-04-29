Zingage Brings AI Agents to HHAeXchange's Network of 32,000+ Home Care Providers

Integration through HHAeXchange's Partner Connect program gives agencies access to AI agents that automate scheduling, phone operations, and compliance, helping providers scale and refocus their teams on patient care.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zingage, an AI agent platform for home care agencies, today announced that its AI agents are now available to providers on HHAeXchange, the leading technology platform for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS). The integration, through HHAeXchange's Partner Connect program, connects Zingage's platform to a network of more than 32,000 home care providers nationwide.

HHAeXchange President Stephen Vaccaro introduced Zingage as the newest Partner Connect platform on the main stage at the Care Forward NY Customer Summit on April 23, where Zingage CEO Victor Hunt presented the company's AI Operator for Home Care to the New York provider network.

The announcement comes as home care agencies face a dual challenge. Demand for services continues to rise and workforce shortages persist, but the administrative burden of scheduling, phone operations, and compliance documentation consumes the time and energy of the people agencies need most. At the same time, federal agencies have intensified oversight of Medicaid-funded home care, with CMS withholding funds from states over compliance gaps, the OIG reporting a surge in fraud convictions, and Treasury issuing a formal advisory on healthcare fraud schemes. Agencies need to grow, and they need to prove they're doing it right.

Zingage's AI agents automate the most time-consuming parts of running a home care agency, freeing the best people at every agency to spend their time on the highest-impact work. The platform handles:

Phone operations — inbound and outbound calls 24/7, in every language caregivers and patients speaks

— inbound and outbound calls 24/7, in every language caregivers and patients speaks Scheduling and shift booking — reactive call-out coverage and proactive open-shift fills, with HHAeXchange write-back

— reactive call-out coverage and proactive open-shift fills, with HHAeXchange write-back EVV and compliance — real-time clock-in verification, missed-clock chasing, audit-ready documentation

— real-time clock-in verification, missed-clock chasing, audit-ready documentation Recruiting and lead intake — applicant screening, follow-up, and re-engagement of dormant caregivers

— applicant screening, follow-up, and re-engagement of dormant caregivers Caregiver retention — AI-managed performance benefits that drive compliance and caregiver retention

The results have been measurable. Agencies using Zingage have cut staffing costs by upwards of 82% while growing their businesses without adding headcount. Providers have seen over 35% growth in authorized care hours and revenue in as few as 8 weeks, and Zingage's end-to-end EVV management has helped agencies increase compliance rates by 40% in as few as 6 weeks.

John Bennett, CEO of multi-state Medicaid home care provider Sunny Days In-Home Care, put it simply: "Zingage let us scale without burning out our best people. Our team can finally focus on caregivers and patients instead of chasing EVV issues all day."

Zingage currently serves more than 500 home care agencies nationwide and maintains partnerships with Anthropic, a leading AI safety research lab, and ElevenLabs, a leading voice AI company, making it among the first home care technology companies with direct relationships to major AI research organizations. These partnerships allow Zingage to bring frontier AI capabilities to an industry that has historically been underserved by technology.

"My grandmother started a home care business, so I've seen firsthand how hard these agencies work and how much of their time gets consumed by operations instead of care," said Victor Hunt, Co-Founder and CEO of Zingage. "We built Zingage so that the people running these agencies can spend less time on scheduling and paperwork and more time on what actually moves the needle for patients. Being available on HHAeXchange means we can reach agencies across the country through the platform they already rely on every day."

About Zingage Zingage is the AI agent platform for home care. Its AI agents automate the scheduling, phone, and compliance operations that keep agencies running, from filling open shifts and managing caregiver availability to answering calls and ensuring every visit is documented. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, TQ Ventures, WndrCo, South Park Commons, and founders from Ramp. Zingage was founded by Victor Hunt and Daniel Tian and serves more than 500 agencies across the United States. Learn more at zingage.com.

About HHAeXchange Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is a leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its web-based platform.

For Providers Home care agencies interested in learning how AI agents can help them scale operations, reduce costs, and strengthen compliance can visit zingage.com or contact their HHAeXchange account representative to get started.

Media Contact

Stella Xu

[email protected]

SOURCE Zingage