Zingbox and Allied Telesis Join Forces to Bring Secure SDN Solution to Market

"Zingbox is committed to bringing the best IoT security technology to market and this partnership with Allied Telesis further evolves our vision of delivering comprehensive security for an organization's entire infrastructure," said Xu Zou, CEO and co-founder, Zingbox.

The new joint solution leverages technology from Allied Telesis's Secure Enterprise SDN (SES) solution, which can isolate parts of a network and quarantine devices until it can be remediated, and Zingbox's IoT Guardian solution, which analyzes network traffic in and out of IoT devices, using machine learning to create a baseline of normal behavior and enabling the identification of anomalous activities. The joint solution will be able to detect any device that is at risk of a cyberattack, continuously monitor its behavior, and shut off and isolate the communication of infected device(s) with an edge switch to prevent the spread of infection to other devices in a network.

"At Softbank C&S, we are eager to share this joint solution between Allied Telesis and Zingbox with our customers," said Shoichi Takase, Board Director (ICT / Enterprise Business / Advanced Technology) at Softbank C&S. "The use of IoT is expanding in various fields such as manufacturing, healthcare, enterprises, etc., and security appropriate for IoT is an indispensable factor. Through this collaboration, I am convinced that a more secure and convenient IoT environment will be realized."

About Allied Telesis K.K.

For 30 years, Allied Telesis has been providing planning, sales, support services for network equipment and solutions in Japan. In addition to switches where it is a market leader in Japan, the company supplies routers, wireless LAN products and etc. to customers in many different industries through a nationwide sales network.

About Zingbox

Enabling the Internet of Trusted Things, Zingbox provides hospitals, companies and manufacturing facilities with Internet of Things (IoT) security software that helps ensure service delivery. Zingbox's new approach is based on deep learning and enforcement of trusted behavior. Founded by Silicon Valley veterans with expertise in cybersecurity, IoT, deep learning and networking, Zingbox was selected by the Stanford StartX program, was named one of NetworkWorld's hottest security startups, and was most recently named a "Cool Vendor in IoT Security, 2017" by Gartner. For more information, visit www.zingbox.com.

