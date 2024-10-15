Zingly.ai Partners with Ascend Technologies to Drive Revenue Growth Through CX Transformation for Salesforce Customers in Complex Regulated Industries

Partnership to drive growth in Financial Services, Insurance and Healthcare through AI-enhanced solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zingly.ai , the GenAI and digital-first CX Center provider, announced a strategic partnership with Ascend Technologies , one of the largest technology solutions providers in the central U.S., to transform customer experience and drive revenue growth in complex, regulated industries.

With over 600 clients in industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, transportation and manufacturing, Ascend has a proven track record of technology implementation excellence and is a trusted Salesforce partner. Through the partnership, Ascend and Zingly are positioned to help companies in regulated industries reimagine the customer experience and unlock new growth opportunities.

Zingly's platform brings a unique combination of AI-driven automation and human-in-the-loop interaction, enabling businesses to provide personalized, seamless customer experiences at scale. Through deep integrations with core technologies, including Salesforce, Zingly empowers businesses to grow revenue, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction by transforming customer service from a cost center into a revenue engine.

"With Zingly's focus on safe AI, companies in regulated markets can now plan to transform their CX centers from cost centers into revenue engines," said Gaurav Passi , founder and CEO of Zingly. "Our partnership with Ascend will empower more businesses to achieve this crucial shift with tailored and tested solutions. By combining our GenAI platform and 'human in the loop' guardrails with Ascend's implementation expertise, we're enabling organizations to not only maintain compliance but also drive significant business outcomes, including revenue growth, new customer acquisition, increased wallet share, and increased customer lifetime value."

The Zingly platform has been hand-selected by Ascend for seamless integration, while Ascend serves as a preferred partner for implementing Zingly's solutions in regulated industries, driving competitive advantage for customers. Together, Ascend and Zingly have a shared commitment to offering top-tier solutions, making the companies ideal partners to deliver CX excellence.

"The partnership aligns perfectly with our AI-driven initiatives," said Kenny Kinley , President and CEO of Ascend. "With Zingly's CX platform and our integration and implementation expertise, we're excited to offer clients a powerful, secure solution to enhance customer engagement."

Together, Ascend and Zingly provide a comprehensive solution that allows regulated businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to fuel growth, improve customer satisfaction and streamline customer engagement while maintaining compliance with industry best practices and applicable state and federal regulations.

For more information, visit www.zingly.ai and www.teamascend.com.

About Ascend Technologies

Ascend Technologies recognizes that technology is critical to businesses across all industries. Today's technology must be smart, reliable, adaptable, and secure. Ascend delivers solutions at the highest level, from Salesforce excellence to proactive cybersecurity strategies to private cloud and beyond. And the team? As impressive as the tech. Ascend's practical support is focused on one thing: your success. With clients in 42 states and offices in Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan, Ascend is ready to support your success wherever you are.

About Zingly.ai

Zingly.ai is a leader in AI and digital-first CX technology, helping businesses to transform customer service into a strategic asset that drives growth. By combining generative AI with intuitive communication tools, Zingly.ai enables companies to increase revenue, expand wallet share, and drive operational efficiency while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Media Contact

Avery Hand

PANBlast for Zingly

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 159

SOURCE Zingly.ai