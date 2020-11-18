Zington and Bambuser enter Strategic Partnership to Launch Interactive E-commerce Experiences with Live Video Shopping

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian digital consultancy firm Zington, and interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser, today announce a strategic partnership to bring interactive live video shopping to Nordic e-commerce companies.

In the spring of 2020, Zington noted an increased interest in live shopping solutions in Europe and began work on finding the best solution for its customers. Bambuser, a pioneer in mobile live streaming since its inception in 2007, launched Live Video Shopping based on its proprietary technology in September 2019. Bambuser thus became the first company to offer live shopping outside Asia and today the technology is used by some of the world's largest brands and e-commerce companies.

Tonje Berg, CEO of Zington Digital Business Norway said, "We believe that live shopping is the future of e-commerce. Meeting the modern consumer requires more than static images and product descriptions. The social and entertaining aspect of shopping will continue to evolve, and so will the merging of online and offline channels. We have already started live shopping projects and expect to announce our first joint customer soon."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said, "We are pleased to partner with Zington, one of Scandinavia's leading companies in digital strategies and look forward to helping more customers integrate Live Video Shopping as part of their digital strategy and increase sales to new heights in the future."

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani

CEO Bambuser

+46 8 400 160 02

[email protected]

Tonje Berg

CEO Zington Digital Business Norway

+47 954 70 764

[email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

About Zington

Zington is a digital consultancy agency with almost 300 employees in Stockholm and Oslo. Zington offers consulting services for a digital world with services in three core areas; Business, Technology & Experience. Through commitment and entrepreneurial drive, we develop strategies and solutions that make both individuals and companies grow.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/zington-and-bambuser-enter-strategic-partnership-to-launch-interactive-e-commerce-experiences-with-l,c3238954

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3238954/1336410.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/zington-bambuser,c2851314 Zington-Bambuser https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/tonje-berg,c2851317 Tonje Berg https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/maryam-ghahremani,c2851318 Maryam Ghahremani

SOURCE Bambuser