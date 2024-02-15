Zinier Expands Presence in Europe with New Office in Madrid, Spain

MADRID, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinier, a global leader in empowering frontline workers through innovative no-code / low-code technology, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Madrid, Spain. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal commitment to serving customers in continental Europe, bolstering support for Iberia and Latin America.

The decision to establish a presence in Madrid underscores Zinier's dedication to fostering closer relationships with its diverse clientele across Europe and beyond. With a team of dedicated professionals, the company aims to provide localized support, ensuring a seamless experience for its valued customers in the region.

Zinier's CEO, Prateek Chakravarty, expressed enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating, "Expanding into Madrid is a testament to our commitment to better serve our customers in continental Europe. We are excited about the opportunity to bring our transformative solutions closer to our clients, enabling them to optimize operations and drive innovation."

Dough McCullen, Zinier's EMEA Vice President, shares, "We're excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and the value it adds to our commitment to empowering frontline workers globally."

The new office in Madrid will serve as a hub for Zinier's operations, accommodating a team equipped with industry-leading expertise. By leveraging a connected cloud platform and harnessing the power of AI-driven automation, Zinier empowers frontline workers and their supporters worldwide. This expansion aligns with the company's mission to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and elevate the overall customer experience.

About Zinier:
Zinier empowers frontline workers and their supporters worldwide through a connected cloud no-code / low-code platform, leveraging AI-driven automation to streamline workflows, improve productivity, and enhance the customer experience. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zinier's customizable solution fosters a smart, sustainable world backed by top investors like Accel and Founders Fund. Explore more at zinier.com.

Madrid Office: José Abascal 41, Madrid 28003, España

