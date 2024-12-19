Zinitix Announces Strategic Expansion into Notebook Touchpad Module Market

SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinitix, a leader in human-to-machine interface through technical innovation in touch controller IC and module, autofocus/optical image stabilization, haptic power, and audio amplifiers, today announces its successful expansion into notebook touchpad module market.

Building on its expertise in supplying touch IC products for mobile and wearable devices, Zinitix has open a full-scale entry into the touchpad module market for notebooks and tablet covers. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to innovation and leveraging its technological experience.

With a strong presence in global markets, including China, the US, and Korea, Zinitix has established itself as a key player in smart device-specific products such as touch, haptic, and power ICs. The company has earned recognition for its technological capabilities by supplying wearable ICs to major global manufacturers, including Xiaomi, BBK, and Samsung Electronics.

Recently, Zinitix has accelerated its global market expansion by introducing touchpad modules for Samsung Electronics and other global manufacturers, positioning the touchpad module market for notebooks and tablet covers as a key growth engine.

By leveraging its extensive experience in mass production of touch and haptic ICs for mobile devices, Zinitix is now focusing on delivering user-centered, integrated solutions that harness haptic technology—a key driver of innovation in user experience (UX). This expansion is part of Zinitix's strategic effort to strengthen its presence in the smart device and IT sectors, enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

"Since HMI became our largest shareholder in August, we have been actively preparing to expand our global presence and diversify our business," said Jason Kwon, CEO of Zinitix. "Building on our expertise in mobile and wearable products, we are now fully entering the notebook, home appliance, and automotive sectors."

About Zinitix

Founded in 2000, Zinitix has been at the forefront of innovation, making substantial investments in research and development. As a leader in semiconductor design, Zinitix specializes in cutting-edge interface solutions that bridge the gap between humans and machines. By focusing on a deep understanding of our customers' needs, we provide tailored, timely solutions and aim to be a trusted partner that evolves alongside our clients. Explore further at www.zinitix.com.

