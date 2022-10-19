Zink Printing Market Size to Grow by USD 96.95 Mn, Advantages of Zink Printing to Boost Market Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zink Printing Market by Application (Commercial and Residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zink Printing Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the zink printing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 96.95 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The advantages of zink printing are driving the zink printing market growth. Zink printing can produce full-color digital images without the need for ink cartridges, ribbons, or toners. It is an ink-free system and helps in producing high-quality digital content. Zink printing is ideal for printing with detailed definitions. In addition, it allows users to obtain accurate designs based on their requirements. Thus, the elimination of cartridges in zink printing will increase the demand for zink printing. These factors will fuel the growth of the zink printing market during the forecast period.

Zink printing can produce full-color digital images without the need for ink cartridges, ribbons, or toners. It is an ink-free system and helps in producing high-quality digital content. Zink printing is ideal for printing with detailed definitions. In addition, it allows users to obtain accurate designs based on their requirements. Thus, the elimination of cartridges in zink printing will increase the demand for zink printing. These factors will fuel the growth of the zink printing market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The presence of alternative methods is challenging the zink printing market growth. Some of the most common printing technologies available in the market include flexographic printing, gravure printing, surface printing, and others. Flexographic printing uses flexible plates for transferring ink onto a substrate. It is less expensive than digital printing for simple designs, color combinations, and medium-to-long print runs. As flexographic label printing solutions can have high line speeds, they can be used for printing large orders with short lead times. Thus, the availability of other types of printing technology is expected to reduce the adoption of zink printing during the forecast period. This, in turn, will impede the growth of the zink printing market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By application, the commercial segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Zink printers are used in offices to print color labels, photos, and others. Many employees stay connected with their corporate networks with constant support from the IT departments of their enterprises. Vendors are offering solutions that help employees connect their mobile devices, such as laptops, with portable printers while working remotely. These factors will increase the adoption of zink printers in the commercial segment during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the zink printing market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Brother International Corp.

C and A Marketing Inc

Canon Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

HP Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lifeprint Products Inc.

Zink Holdings LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the printers market segmentation by technology (laser, inkjet, and others), type (multifunction printers and single-function printers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The printers market share growth in the laser segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Retransfer Card Printers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers retransfer card printers market segmentation by product (single-sided printing and double-sided printing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The retransfer card printers market share growth by the single-sided printing segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Zink Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 96.95 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brother International Corp., C and A Marketing Inc, Canon Inc., Dell Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Lifeprint Products Inc., and Zink Holdings LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Brother International Corp.

Exhibit 89: Brother International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Brother International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Brother International Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 C and A Marketing Inc

Exhibit 92: C and A Marketing Inc - Overview



Exhibit 93: C and A Marketing Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: C and A Marketing Inc - Key offerings

10.5 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 95: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 100: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Eastman Kodak Co.

Exhibit 105: Eastman Kodak Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eastman Kodak Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Eastman Kodak Co. - Segment focus

10.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 110: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 115: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Lifeprint Products Inc.

Exhibit 120: Lifeprint Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Lifeprint Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Lifeprint Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Zink Holdings LLC

Exhibit 123: Zink Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Zink Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Zink Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio