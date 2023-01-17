Zinnia Health Announces Rebrand to Support Unified Outlook and Continued Growth in Behavioral Healthcare

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer Island Health unveiled today the launch of Zinnia Healing Singer Island, an umbrella brand of substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities, under Zinnia Health, located across the country.

"Perhaps the most significant part of our rebranding is that our clients will be getting a unified team. By that, we mean not just collaboration, but consolidation under one unified company.

"The rebranding will enable us to sit at the table with insurance companies, government agencies, and corporate partners as a single company with hundreds of treatment beds to engage in innovative and differentiated ways only available to leading companies with sufficient scale," says Taek Kwon, CEO and Founder of Zinnia Health.

Starting as a contract-based admissions call center in 2019, Zinnia Health has since expanded and become a leader in the substance use and mental health treatment field, nationwide. Zinnia Health operates treatment facilities in FL, CA, CO, IN, RI, and NJ.

Zinnia Health is also in the process of launching both a pre-admission patient portal for incoming clients and an app for alumni of their facilities. The goal of the app is to improve long-term patient outcomes, and introduce a Zinnia for Life concept, which is designed to combat relapse and provide continued connection to achieve a lifetime of sobriety.

While being part of a national unified group of treatment centers brings many benefits, the Singer Island facility also offers customized location-specific programs.

The LIV program is an example of this, offering clients recovering from behavioral health disorders the opportunity to explore the beautiful beaches and oceans of South Florida while in treatment. Activities include snorkeling, surfing, sunrise meditation, intention-setting, fellowship, breathwork, rock climbing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. As each client participates in an activity, they are awarded a wristband that symbolizes the four foundations of the LIV program: Wake up, Show up, Fire up, and Get back up. The program has proven to lower the intensity of mental health symptoms and cravings.

Zinnia Health's critical mission is to elevate behavioral well-being and save lives across America. Continued expansion beyond the existing 16 facilities will generate significant opportunities to increase sustainable healing for all, a worthy and attainable goal.

