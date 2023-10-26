Zinnia Health Partners with Unite Us To Increase Accessibility to Inpatient Addiction Treatment for Veterans and First Responders

EXETER, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnia Health , a nationwide behavioral health treatment network, and Unite Us , the nation's leading software company that enables cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, are joining forces to establish a centralized platform that streamlines vital access for veterans and first responders to community-based resources through a robust, coordinated care network.

Together, Zinnia Health and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can otherwise be difficult to navigate. The Healing for Heroes program, powered by Unite Us, provides a central point of contact where health and wellness providers can securely receive referrals for people who struggle with substance abuse and connect them to treatment program services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

Zinnia Health's Healing for Heroes program in Exeter, Rhode Island caters to the needs of veterans, active-duty military, police officers, corrections officers, firefighters, and paramedics. Zinnia Health's philosophy is to bring recovery to men and women who suffer from substance abuse and addiction through compassion and understanding. The company has designed programs to break through to the core issues that drive negative, destructive, and codependent behaviors.

"Here at Zinnia, we made it our mission to offer Rhode Island's veterans and first responders a place to heal and feel at home. It's our pleasure to offer Healing for Heroes and meet you exactly where you're at in your personal mission for recovery," said Kristi Provuncher, General Manager, Zinnia Health Exeter.

In Rhode Island, Unite Us helps connect people to much-needed resources and services, such as harm reduction support, transportation, and mental and behavioral assistance. Partners in the Rhode Island network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, enabling them to securely receive electronic referrals and address people's health and social needs with wraparound support to improve community health.

"Unite Us' collaboration with Zinnia Health will improve care for first responders, veterans, and active-duty military by connecting Zinnia Health patients to wellness resources that impact people's day-to-day lives," said Laudine Koster, Associate Director of Customer and Community Success, Unite Us. "Through the network, Zinnia Health will use Unite Us' platform to connect patients to harm reduction and behavioral clinical care programs that will provide a path to recovery and enable them to thrive and live healthier lives."

Based on 2021 Vista Research , clients who completed inpatient care with Zinnia Health experienced a 94% satisfaction rate, and 98% of clients diagnosed with severe depression reported improvement after treatment.

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to Zinnia Health's services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Zinnia Health

Since 2019, Zinnia Health has become an acknowledged leader nationwide in the substance abuse and mental health treatment field. Zinnia Heath operates treatment facilities in FL, CA, CO, IN, MI, RI, and NJ. Increased accessibility to our Healing for Heroes programs for veterans and first responders amplifies our impact and drives lasting recovery for everyone, everywhere. Follow Zinnia Health on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

