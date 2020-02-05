Zinnov Expanding its Global Footprint to Europe With Paris Office

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, announced the opening of its newest office in Paris, France on 29th January 2020. This move strengthens Zinnov's presence in Europe, enabling it to play a more active role in the French and the European Engineering R&D ecosystems.

Europe accounts for 1/4th of the massive USD 1.3Tn Global ER&D spend. As the digitalization wave sweeps across Europe, this spend is set to witness a significant growth in the coming years. France is uniquely positioned to address this shift with high quality talent available in science, technology, and arts. Paris is the hub for large global Aerospace, Automotive, Banking, Insurance, Industrial, and Transportation enterprises. Given Zinnov's deep expertise in the ER&D consulting space, with its office in Paris, it is better poised to help French and European organizations at large with this generational shift.

Speaking at the launch of the Paris office, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "Over the years, we have worked with several customers in Europe, helping them in their globalization efforts, digital engineering strategy, and M&A for both technology companies and engineering services firms across verticals. The extensive growth and consolidation being led by the French ER&D companies as well as the resurgent focus on core technologies in Europe played a huge role in our decision to open a new office in Paris. This development will help us work more closely with our existing customers and open up opportunities to work with newer customers to drive tangible business outcomes."

Vimal Menon, Director, Zinnov, who will be heading the Paris office, said, "We are excited to mark our presence in Paris, which is the epicenter of the ER&D ecosystem in Europe. The current digitalization wave sweeping across the ecosystem will require plenty of interventions in the form of forging newer partnerships, exploring newer business models, tapping into the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and finding new investors. Zinnov is excited to orchestrate these ecosystem partnerships."

