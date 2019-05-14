Zinnov Included in IAOP's 'The Best of the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors' List, Celebrating 10 years of Industry Excellence

SANTA CLARA, California, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, announced its selection as 'The Best of the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors' by the prestigious International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

Over the last decade, Zinnov has consistently made it to IOAP's World's Best Outsourcing Advisors list every year. In 2018, Zinnov was recognized as an 'All-Star Company' (five stars) for its strategic advisory capabilities and deep domain expertise in outsourced functions such as Vendor Management, IT, and Digital Transformation, along with its ability to help companies across the outsourcing value chain. In 2019, as a part of IAOPs 10-year celebration, Zinnov was awarded the 'best of the best,' given its consistent excellence over the years.

Speaking about this latest feather in Zinnov's cap, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "At Zinnov, we strive to help our customers engineer their digital tomorrows with a trifecta of data intelligence, real-time insights, and years of domain expertise. Our aim is to empower our customers through business optimization to drive meaningful business outcomes."

"It is a proud moment for Zinnov for being recognized by IAOP in its list of 'The Best of the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors.' This achievement reinforces our commitment to empower our customers by leveraging innovative strategies in every engagement that we take on," Nitika Goel, CMO, Zinnov added.

Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP, said in her statement, "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors showcases the dedication, expertise, and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry. I congratulate Zinnov for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year after year, among the highest-rated companies in Customer References, Company Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Size and Growth."

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Silicon Valley, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:

Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets;

and other emerging markets; Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in U.S., Europe, Japan, and India.

