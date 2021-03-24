Zinus Introduces New, Affordable Outdoor Furniture Collection in time for Spring

"People are spending more time outdoors than ever before and being able to safely enjoy time with family and friends shouldn't come with a costly price tag," said Jen Cha, vice president of product at Zinus. "At Zinus, we're committed to creating comfortable outdoor spaces that are designed to last – no matter the weather – so you can show off your style and still have room in the budget to outfit your space with other premium items - like the perfect grilling set up."

Zinus' new collection features two distinctly designed sets, which are available as a full four-piece set or as mix and match individual pieces, including outdoor loveseats, sofas, armchairs, and coffee tables, to suit different living spaces:

Savannah Outdoor Conversation Set : Featuring lightweight aluminum and wood, this stylish set is meant to sustain the elements without fear of rusting and is easily movable to make for flexible arrangements. With water-resistant cushions, waterproof covers, and Zinus' signature mallet tool, each piece arrives ready for quick assembly and an easy, no-hassle upkeep year-round. Prices start at $1,846 for the entire set or $249 for individual pieces.

: Featuring lightweight aluminum and wood, this stylish set is meant to sustain the elements without fear of rusting and is easily movable to make for flexible arrangements. With water-resistant cushions, waterproof covers, and Zinus' signature mallet tool, each piece arrives ready for quick assembly and an easy, no-hassle upkeep year-round. Prices start at for the entire set or for individual pieces. Pablo Outdoor Conversation Set: Designed with durable materials including lightweight aluminum and wood, this set is made to last and light enough to move from one spot to the next. With a subtle pop of color, the sleek set will add to any outdoor backdrop and arrives with Zinus' signature mallet tool to make for an easy assembly. Each piece includes water-resistant cushions and waterproof covers, and prices start at $2,126 for the entire set or $279 for individual pieces.

To learn more about the new outdoor furniture collection, please visit www.zinus.com/outdoor-patio-furniture . The collection is now available online at Zinus.com and major online retailers, including Amazon and Walmart.

About Zinus

Zinus is a rapidly growing e-commerce mattress and furniture company specializing in mattresses, bed foundations, platform beds, sofas, loveseats, and outdoor furniture, all shipped directly to customers' doors. Innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of its designs, and its people work hard to create pioneering products that enhance every part of the customer experience – from ease of purchasing to compact shipping packages and assembly instructions. To date, Zinus has inspired over 800,000 positive reviews from satisfied customers, including for their newest hybrid and spring mattress collection that combines high-value mattress designs with new innovations at affordable prices. For more information about Zinus, visit www.zinus.com .

Social Media Handles

Twitter: @zinusUSA

Instagram: @zinus

Contact:

Chloe Canta

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (415) 262-5761

SOURCE Zinus

Related Links

https://www.zinus.com/

