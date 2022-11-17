ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

INCREASED GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Revenues during the third quarter of 2022 amounted to SEK 349.9 (313.6) million, which corresponded to 12% (11%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result amounted to SEK 25.4 (40.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.3% (12.9%). Despite sharply rising prices for raw materials and transports, sales-suppressing shutdowns in the APAC region and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the company managed in the third quarter of 2022 both to increase turnover and combine it with good profitability.

During the quarter, Zinzino also implemented a new CMS platform for zinzino.com. All pages have been replaced and given a new, improved design. The update means that the information on the websites for each country can be easily adapted to local needs. Shortly after the end of the quarter, a successful event was also held in the Avicii arena for the first time since 2019, where i.a. HANZZ+HEIDII's product range was launched on stage at the same time as the start of sales for the 10 different products on zinzino.com for all the company's customers and distributors.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 349.9 (313.6) million, which corresponds to a growth of 12% (11%)

(313.6) million, which corresponds to a growth of 12% (11%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 110.9 (107.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 31.7% (34.3%)

(107.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 31.7% (34.3%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 25.4 (40.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.3% (12.9%)

(40.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.3% (12.9%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 23.6 (23.5) million

JANUARY – SEPTEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,013.8 (969.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 5% (21%)

(969.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 5% (21%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 315.7 (313.8) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 31.1% (32.4%)

(313.8) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 31.1% (32.4%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 71.2 (111.1) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.0% (11.5%)

(111.1) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.0% (11.5%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 35.2 (94.0) million

(94.0) million Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 163.7 (182.9) million.

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information please contact :

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700 , email: [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: [email protected]

Images for free publication :

m[email protected]

Certified Adviser : Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag,

This information is such that Zinzino AB ( publ ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 17 November 2022.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3668311/1676138.pdf Interim-Report-Q3-2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3668311/865e6b39c1be3c48.pdf Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q3 2022

SOURCE Zinzino