ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2023

Zinzino

16 Nov, 2023, 02:52 ET

Nov. 16, 2023 

GOING TOWARDS RECORD RESULTS IN 2023 AFTER ANOTHER VERY STRONG QUARTER

The total revenues during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 436.9 (349.9) million, which corresponded to 25% (12%) growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 71.2 (25.4) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin increased to 16.3% (7.3%). As before, behind the margin improvement are primarily changes in the sales mix, efficiencies and economies of scale. During the quarter, a very successful sales launch was carried out in Mexico and BalanceTest no. 1,000,000 were analyzed at Vita's laboratory in Oslo, Norway. Given the good development, the board maintains its full-year forecast, which indicates that 2023 will be a record year.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

  • The total revenues amounted to SEK 436.9 (349.9) million, which corresponded to a growth of 25% (12%)
  • The gross profit amounted to SEK 166.9 (110.9) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 38.2% (31.7%)
  • EBITDA amounted to 71.2 (25.4) mSEK and the EBITDA margin amounted to 16.3% (7.3%)
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 104.4 (23.6) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

  • The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,238.5 (1,013.8) million, which corresponded to a growth of 22% (5%)
  • The gross profit amounted to SEK 446.1 (315.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.0% (31.1%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 169.3 (71.2) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7% (7.0%)
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 215.7 (35.2) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 298.7 (163.7) million

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: [email protected]

Images for free publication :
[email protected]

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag.

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 16 November 2023.

