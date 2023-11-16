ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

GOING TOWARDS RECORD RESULTS IN 2023 AFTER ANOTHER VERY STRONG QUARTER

The total revenues during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 436.9 (349.9) million, which corresponded to 25% (12%) growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 71.2 (25.4) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin increased to 16.3% (7.3%). As before, behind the margin improvement are primarily changes in the sales mix, efficiencies and economies of scale. During the quarter, a very successful sales launch was carried out in Mexico and BalanceTest no. 1,000,000 were analyzed at Vita's laboratory in Oslo, Norway. Given the good development, the board maintains its full-year forecast, which indicates that 2023 will be a record year.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 436.9 (349.9) million, which corresponded to a growth of 25% (12%)

(349.9) million, which corresponded to a growth of 25% (12%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 166.9 (110.9) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 38.2% (31.7%)

(110.9) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 38.2% (31.7%) EBITDA amounted to 71.2 (25.4) mSEK and the EBITDA margin amounted to 16.3% (7.3%)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 104.4 (23.6) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,238.5 (1,013.8) million, which corresponded to a growth of 22% (5%)

(1,013.8) million, which corresponded to a growth of 22% (5%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 446.1 (315.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.0% (31.1%)

(315.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.0% (31.1%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 169.3 (71.2) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7% (7.0%)

(71.2) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7% (7.0%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 215.7 (35.2) million

(35.2) million Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 298.7 (163.7) million



https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

