ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2025
Jan 05, 2026, 09:15 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased 46% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2025 increased 51%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 35 % and amounted to SEK 334.4 (246.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.9 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33 % to SEK 337.3 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 50 % in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1,032.3 (690.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 46 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 1,042.4 (713.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - December 2025 increased by 51% to SEK 3,344.5 (2,207.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
25-Dec
|
24-Dec
|
Change
|
Q4 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
31.4
|
29.6
|
6 %
|
98.4
|
88.0
|
12 %
|
332.5
|
302.0
|
10 %
|
Central Europe
|
102.9
|
78.1
|
32 %
|
337.9
|
202.3
|
67 %
|
995.4
|
596.7
|
67 %
|
East Europe
|
36.3
|
34.5
|
5 %
|
122.0
|
120.6
|
1 %
|
398.0
|
400.4
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
53.7
|
49.7
|
8 %
|
167.8
|
131.9
|
27 %
|
565.8
|
396.4
|
43 %
|
The Baltics
|
18.0
|
12.0
|
50 %
|
48.3
|
38.2
|
26 %
|
133.5
|
107.6
|
24 %
|
North America
|
52.0
|
21.1
|
146 %
|
163.8
|
66.3
|
147 %
|
545.7
|
200.5
|
172 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
37.4
|
20.2
|
85 %
|
86.2
|
37.1
|
132 %
|
299.4
|
84.6
|
254 %
|
Africa
|
2.7
|
1.7
|
59 %
|
7.8
|
5.9
|
32 %
|
23.8
|
16.8
|
42 %
|
Zinzino
|
334.4
|
246.9
|
35 %
|
1,032.3
|
690.3
|
50 %
|
3,294.1
|
2,105.0
|
56 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
2.9
|
5.8
|
-50 %
|
10.1
|
23.2
|
-57 %
|
50.4
|
102.8
|
-51 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
337.3
|
252.7
|
33 %
|
1,042.4
|
713.5
|
46 %
|
3,344.5
|
2,207.8
|
51 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
The following files are available for download:
