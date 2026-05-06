ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2026
News provided byZinzino
May 06, 2026, 03:53 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 300.8 (246.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.6 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21 % to SEK 305.4 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - April 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 1,227.5 (976.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, MSEK
|
26-Apr
|
25-Apr
|
Change
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
24.6
|
23.4
|
5 %
|
103.0
|
100.4
|
3 %
|
Central Europe
|
88.8
|
64.7
|
37 %
|
364.4
|
261.1
|
40 %
|
East Europe
|
26.1
|
27.1
|
-4 %
|
111.3
|
124.3
|
-10 %
|
South & West Europe
|
49.9
|
43.9
|
14 %
|
206.6
|
168.9
|
22 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.5
|
8.5
|
12 %
|
38.8
|
37.2
|
4 %
|
North America
|
70.4
|
51.6
|
36 %
|
262.8
|
161.8
|
62 %
|
South America
|
4.0
|
0.7
|
471 %
|
15.8
|
3.0
|
427 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
25.6
|
25.2
|
2 %
|
92.7
|
91.0
|
2 %
|
Africa
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
27 %
|
8.3
|
6.5
|
28 %
|
Zinzino
|
300.8
|
246.6
|
22 %
|
1,203.7
|
954.2
|
26 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
4.6
|
6.1
|
-25 %
|
23.8
|
22.1
|
8 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
305.4
|
252.7
|
21 %
|
1,227.5
|
976.3
|
26 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2026,c4345098
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