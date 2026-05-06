ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2026

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Zinzino

May 06, 2026, 03:53 ET

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21 %, compared with the previous year. 

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 300.8 (246.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.6 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21 % to SEK 305.4 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 1,227.5 (976.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK

26-Apr

25-Apr

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

24.6

23.4

5 %

103.0

100.4

3 %

Central Europe

88.8

64.7

37 %

364.4

261.1

40 %

East Europe

26.1

27.1

-4 %

111.3

124.3

-10 %

South & West Europe

49.9

43.9

14 %

206.6

168.9

22 %

The Baltics

9.5

8.5

12 %

38.8

37.2

4 %

North America

70.4

51.6

36 %

262.8

161.8

62 %

South America

4.0

0.7

471 %

15.8

3.0

427 %

Asia-Pacific

25.6

25.2

2 %

92.7

91.0

2 %

Africa

1.9

1.5

27 %

8.3

6.5

28 %

Zinzino

300.8

246.6

22 %

1,203.7

954.2

26 %

Faun Pharma

4.6

6.1

-25 %

23.8

22.1

8 %

Zinzino Group

305.4

252.7

21 %

1,227.5

976.3

26 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2026,c4345098

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