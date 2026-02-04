ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2026

News provided by

Zinzino

Feb 04, 2026, 05:24 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 274.1 (229.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (4.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 281.2 (233.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

26-Jan

25-Jan

Change

The Nordics

27.3

25.9

5 %

Central Europe

90.1

69.4

30 %

East Europe

29.4

34.2

-14 %

South & West Europe

46.6

44.1

6 %

The Baltics

10.5

10.4

1 %

North America

41.3

21.3

94 %

South America

4.0

0.9

344 %

Asia-Pacific

23.0

21.5

7 %

Africa

1.9

1.5

27 %

Zinzino

274.1

229.2

20 %

Faun Pharma

7.1

4.7

51 %

Zinzino Group

281.2

233.9

20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge : [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-january-2026,c4302364

The following files are available for download:

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces merger of It Works! into the Zinzino family of businesses for increased distribution power in North America and Europe

Zinzino has today entered into an agreement, and simultaneously closed, to combine with the US-based direct sales company It Works! In an all-share...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces merger of It Works! into the Zinzino family of businesses for increased distribution power in North America and Europe

Zinzino has today entered into an agreement, and simultaneously closed, to combine with the US-based direct sales company It Works! In an all-share...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics