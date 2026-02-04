GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 274.1 (229.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (4.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 281.2 (233.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 26-Jan 25-Jan Change The Nordics 27.3 25.9 5 % Central Europe 90.1 69.4 30 % East Europe 29.4 34.2 -14 % South & West Europe 46.6 44.1 6 % The Baltics 10.5 10.4 1 % North America 41.3 21.3 94 % South America 4.0 0.9 344 % Asia-Pacific 23.0 21.5 7 % Africa 1.9 1.5 27 % Zinzino 274.1 229.2 20 % Faun Pharma 7.1 4.7 51 % Zinzino Group 281.2 233.9 20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge : [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-january-2026,c4302364

The following files are available for download: