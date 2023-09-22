ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces Mexico as next step in its global expansion

News provided by

Zinzino

22 Sep, 2023, 02:28 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is very proud to announce its launch of business in Mexico on September 21, 2023. Latin America is a strategic next step in the company's plan to expand its customer base on an international market, enabling the independent Partners to keep building locally and growing globally. 

Preparing the launch of the Mexico market has taken several years of meticulous groundwork to properly adapt to local market conditions. Based on Zinzino's experiences and insights from multiple country establishment processes in recent years, this preparatory work has proven critical for sustainable success.  

Profitable growth has always been a vital business strategy for the e-commerce-based, health tech company. Zinzino will now maintain its high growth ambitions with a goal to reach 1 million customers by the year 2025 and 20 million by 2035.  With the launch in Mexico, Zinzino is operating in more than 100 markets while continuing to focus on further global expansion. 

  • This is an optimal time for Zinzino to enter a dynamic and expanding market in Latin America, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, Zinzino CEO. Zinzino's robust and long-standing business model with a sustainable, customer-centric approach is going to send our Mexico Partners well on their way to success in a country where consumers have a tradition of favoring face-to-face, personal shopping which is at the core of direct selling. 

Mexico has over 129 million residents, making it the second-largest consumer market in Latin America after Brazil. According to the WFDSA's report, it is one of the top 10 markets for direct sales based on revenue, and the largest Hispanic one. Direct sales is the number one non-store channel for Mexican consumers, and a natural approach for entrepreneurs who want to establish a valuable source of additional income. 

  • Bringing test-based nutrition to millions of new people in Mexico is a huge opportunity for Zinzino, says Miguel A. Beas, president of Latin America. Being a top player in Spain, the United States, and now Mexico has a major impact on our growing presence in the global Hispanic market. We recognize Latin America as an extremely important part of Zinzino's global expansion and we are thrilled to inspire change in life on this continent too.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Zinzino

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.