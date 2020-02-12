Zion & Zion Study Analyzes Adoption of Voice Search and Smart Speakers
Feb 12, 2020, 13:58 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, examines the prevalence of devices that use voice-search technology like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and how usage varies across demographics.
The Zion & Zion study reveals noteworthy findings around the voice search industry:
- 28.4% of consumers between the ages of 30 and 44 have embraced stand-alone voice assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home.
- 67.5% of consumers have used a voice-enabled device within the past six months to pose a question.
- 49% of those ages 18 to 29 have used Siri, but that drops to 30% for those 60 and over.
This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 1,049 adults ages 18 and up. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Nicole Ellis; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.
About Zion & Zion
Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD (Becton Dickinson), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix Suns, Sun Health, University of Arizona and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com , follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.
