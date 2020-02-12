Zion & Zion Study Analyzes Adoption of Voice Search and Smart Speakers

28.4% of consumers between the ages of 30 and 44 have embraced stand-alone voice assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home.

67.5% of consumers have used a voice-enabled device within the past six months to pose a question.

49% of those ages 18 to 29 have used Siri, but that drops to 30% for those 60 and over.

The full research report is available here: The Rise of Smart Speakers, Voice Search and Who's Using Both

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 1,049 adults ages 18 and up. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Nicole Ellis; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

