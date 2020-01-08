Zion & Zion Study Examines Consumers' Frustrations with Restaurant Delivery Apps

Non-millennials experience significantly more frustration (61.2%) with these apps than millennials (46.9%).





Consumers experience problems with multi-restaurant delivery websites/apps an average of 24.4% of the time, including missing or incorrect food or side items, food either too cold or too warm and unacceptably late delivery.





Of people experiencing problems, 51% of them say they are "very frustrated."





Consumers will complain the most (36.9%) to the website/app when the food is unacceptably late. But restaurants get the blame if a main dish (50.2%) or side dish (50.7%) is missing or incorrect; and 25.4% of consumers will complain to the restaurant if their food is the wrong temperature.

The full research report is available here: Restaurants Or Delivery App Companies: Which Suffers Most When Problems Occur?

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 1,084 consumers. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Jennifer Spangler; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD (Becton Dickinson), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, ISM Raceway, Phoenix Suns, Sun Health, University of Arizona and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

SOURCE Zion & Zion

Related Links

http://www.zionandzion.com

