Zion & Zion Study Examines Healthcare Appointment Booking Preferences
Apr 17, 2019, 09:22 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study conducted by the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, more than a third of consumers are currently making healthcare appointments online as opposed to over the phone, and nearly half of consumers would like to make their appointments online.
The full report is available here: Healthcare Appointment Booking: Audience Preferences for Online vs. Over the Phone
The findings of Zion & Zion's research have significant implications for managing and marketing healthcare organizations:
- 35% of consumers say they have booked an appointment online to visit a doctor or health facility within the past six months.
- 45% of consumers would prefer to book a healthcare appointment online versus a phone call (55%).
- 55% of consumers 18-29 years old would prefer to book healthcare appointments online, compared to only 32% of adults 60 and up.
This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 1,049 consumers ages 18 and up investigating to what extent consumers are making online health appointments and whether they want more opportunities to do so. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Fred Petrovsky, MFA; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.
