Zion & Zion Study Examines Healthcare Appointment Booking Preferences

TEMPE, Ariz., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study conducted by the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, more than a third of consumers are currently making healthcare appointments online as opposed to over the phone, and nearly half of consumers would like to make their appointments online.

The full report is available here: Healthcare Appointment Booking: Audience Preferences for Online vs. Over the Phone