Zion & Zion Study Investigates Consumers' Ability to Recall Info Related to Previously Used Plumbing Companies

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, investigates what actions people take to find a plumber and the role that memory plays in the decision-making process.

The findings of Zion & Zion's research have implications for the home-services industry:

  • Among people who chose calling a previously used plumbing company as one of the actions they would take, 87% of them named it the first thing they would do.

  • 45.1% could not remember the name of the plumbing company they used most recently.

  • Within the first 12 months of service, respondents' self-rated ability to find their last-used plumber's contact info is a very healthy 7.7 (out of 10). But after that, their confidence in finding that info falls exponentially—a 40% drop by year three.

The full research report is available here: How Long Does It Take To Forget The Plumber?

To better understand how people find and remember home-services providers, the Zion & Zion research team conducted a nationwide survey of 863 adult homeowners (ages 25 and up). Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Nicole Ellis; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

About Zion & Zion
Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, ISM Raceway, Sun Health, University of Dubuque and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and Like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

