Zion & Zion Study Investigates Consumers' Ability to Recall Info Related to Previously Used Plumbing Companies

Among people who chose calling a previously used plumbing company as one of the actions they would take, 87% of them named it the first thing they would do.





45.1% could not remember the name of the plumbing company they used most recently.





Within the first 12 months of service, respondents' self-rated ability to find their last-used plumber's contact info is a very healthy 7.7 (out of 10). But after that, their confidence in finding that info falls exponentially—a 40% drop by year three.



The full research report is available here: How Long Does It Take To Forget The Plumber?

To better understand how people find and remember home-services providers, the Zion & Zion research team conducted a nationwide survey of 863 adult homeowners (ages 25 and up). Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Nicole Ellis; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

