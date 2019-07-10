Zion & Zion Study Investigates How Often and Why College Students Are Dropping Classes

41% of students drop a class while they are a freshman or sophomore at a four-year college or university, or in their first year at a two-year community or junior college.





The main reasons given for dropping a course were "I did not like the course" (21%), "I did not like the instructor" (19%), "I was not happy with my grade" (19%), and "I did not understand the material" (17%).

The full research report is available here: College Students Are Dropping Classes: How Often and Why

To better understand the impact of student class withdrawals, Zion & Zion conducted a nationwide survey of 1,200 college students in two groups: current freshmen and sophomores at four-year colleges and universities, and students in their first year at a two-year community or junior college. Authors of the study are Fred Petrovsky, MFA; Aric Zion, MS; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, ISM Raceway, Sun Health, University of Dubuque and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com , follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and Like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

SOURCE Zion & Zion

Related Links

http://www.zionandzion.com

