Zion & Zion Study Investigates The Effects of Businesses Taking a Stand on Social Issues

The social issue that most enticed people to do business with a company when publicly addressed was equal pay regardless of gender or ethnicity (27.2%), followed by concerns about healthcare (22.7%) and poverty (12.3%).

The top social issues that most enticed people to want to work at a company when publicly addressed were healthcare (29.9%), equal pay (24. 2%) and climate change (10.1%).

The social issues that were least related to increasing customers or attracting employees were sexual harassment, LGBTQ rights and immigration.

The full research report is available here: Resonating With Workers and Customers: The Impact of Taking a Stance on Social Issues

This Zion & Zion research study was based on two nationwide surveys, one aimed at collecting potential workers' responses (1,057 respondents) and another aimed at collecting potential customers' responses (942 respondents). Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services.

