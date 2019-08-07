Zion & Zion Study Investigates Whether "Life Plan Community" Resonates With Prospects

Seniors ages 75+ prefer the term "Retirement Community" (54%) over "Life Plan Community" (27%) and "Life Care Community" (19%).

Adult Child Influencers most prefer the term "Life Care Community" (38%), followed by "Retirement Community" (35%) and "Life Plan Community" (27%).

The full research report is available here: Does "Life Plan Community" Really Resonate With Prospects?

To understand which senior community naming conventions resonate with seniors and their ACIs, Zion & Zion conducted a nationwide survey of 1,021 seniors (age 75+) and their adult children. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Morgan Gardea; Peter Juergens, MA; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

