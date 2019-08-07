Zion & Zion Study Investigates Whether "Life Plan Community" Resonates With Prospects
Aug 07, 2019, 09:22 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, investigates how seniors and their Adult Child Influencers (ACIs) react to senior community naming conventions to see which naming approach they actually prefer: Retirement Community, Life Plan Community or Life Care Community.
The findings of Zion & Zion's research have implications for the marketing of residential senior communities:
- Seniors ages 75+ prefer the term "Retirement Community" (54%) over "Life Plan Community" (27%) and "Life Care Community" (19%).
- Adult Child Influencers most prefer the term "Life Care Community" (38%), followed by "Retirement Community" (35%) and "Life Plan Community" (27%).
The full research report is available here: Does "Life Plan Community" Really Resonate With Prospects?
To understand which senior community naming conventions resonate with seniors and their ACIs, Zion & Zion conducted a nationwide survey of 1,021 seniors (age 75+) and their adult children. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Morgan Gardea; Peter Juergens, MA; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.
About Zion & Zion
Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, ISM Raceway, Sun Health, University of Dubuque and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and Like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.
