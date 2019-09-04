Zion & Zion Study Reveals Anatomy of 1-Star and 5-Star Home-Services Reviews

73%—nearly three of every four reviews in the wide-ranging study—were 5 stars, the highest rating. Only 17% were 1-star reviews.

39% of 1-star reviews complain that home-service companies are late, never arrive or change appointment times.

More than 75% of 5-star reviews mentioned the home-service company technician by name, demonstrating the importance of a personal connection between the home-services technician and the customer.

The full research report is available here: The Anatomy of 1-star and 5-star Home-Services Reviews: 146,430 Reviews Examined

To fully understand the online review community, the Zion & Zion research team conducted a statistical analysis of 146,430 Yelp home-service company reviews and then performed a manual content analysis of more than 1,000 of these reviews. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Nicole Ellis; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

