Zion & Zion Study Reveals Brand 'Clarity' More Important Than 'Originality' for QSRs

CFA reveals that the Brand Personality Appeal three-factor framework is remarkably valid for measuring QSR brand personalities.

Multiple regression analysis indicates that Clarity and Originality together explain 75.8% of Favorability.

Clarity is more than twice as impactful on a brand's Favorability than is Originality. This suggests that while differentiation is important, restaurant chains should consider spending more time on ensuring that consumers have a clear understanding of their brand.

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 4,363 adults. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD (Becton Dickinson), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix Suns, Sun Health, University of Arizona and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

