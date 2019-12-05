Zion & Zion Study Reveals Generational Divide in Consumers' Brand Awareness of Largest US Charities

Easterseals has a 69% brand awareness among non-millennials, but only 9% among millennials.





Charities with high differentials that favor non-millennials are Shriners Hospitals for Children (with a differential of 51%), National Multiple Sclerosis Society (44%) and Catholic Relief Services (43%).





Charities with high differentials that favor millennials have smaller gaps. Examples include: Direct Relief (17%), Feeding America (15%) and Houston Food Bank (11%).

The full research report is available here: Millennials vs. Non: The Generational Divide in Brand Awareness Rankings of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities

In order to provide perspective on how the largest U.S. charities perform with respect to generational brand awareness, the Zion & Zion market research team analyzed the data from 1,053 respondents to the firm's annual survey to rank Americans' brand awareness of the 100 largest U.S. charities. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Peter Juergens, MA; and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

