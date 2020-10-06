Zion & Zion Study Reveals HR Practices That Resonate Most With Potential Customers and Employees

The No. 1 ranked internal/HR practice that would most entice customers to patronize a company was "They create great products and services," which was ranked highest by 28.7% of respondents, followed by "They treat employees well" (21.7%) and "They compensate employees above the minimum wage" (13.9%).

The top ranked internal/HR practice that would most entice people to want to work at a company was "They treat employees well," which was ranked first by 30% of respondents. Next were "They compensate employees above the minimum wage" (19.1%) and "They offer excellent healthcare benefits" (14.3%).

There are significant differences between generations when it comes to the internal/HR practices that entice customers. Baby Boomers and Generation X chose "They create great products and services" as their No. 1 answer. Millennials and Generation Z place more weight than older generations on various policies related to employee compensation, recycling and environmental protection, supporting local causes, workforce diversity and sexual harassment.

The full research report is available here: Resonating With Workers and Customers: The Impact of HR Practices

This Zion & Zion research study was based on two nationwide surveys, one aimed at collecting potential workers' responses (1,057 respondents) and another aimed at collecting potential customers' responses (942 respondents). Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

