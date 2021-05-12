Zion & Zion Unveils New Groundbreaking Research-based Ad Effectiveness Model

"The Ad Effectiveness Model should change the way media planners and brands go about selecting which programs to air their advertisements in," said Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion. "Placing an advertisement on a show in the top one-sixth of shows with respect to affective or cognitive involvement, as opposed to an average show, will approximately quadruple the recall of the advertisement."

The model demonstrates that programs that involve users emotionally will increase both the viewing and processing of advertisements. Highly emotional advertisements should be paired with highly emotional shows. The model also shows that programs that involve extensive cognitive processing will increase the ad viewing, but because a highly cognitive show will tax the viewer mentally, it should be paired with a very straightforward advertisement to increase ad processing.

The Ad Effectiveness Model was constructed based on 95 articles from academic journals and Zion & Zion's media and marketing science teams' original research surveying 2,041 TV viewers which resulted in more than 10,000 evaluations of TV shows.

For in-depth information about the Ad Effectiveness Model, view the full research report here: Cognitive and Affective Involvement: The Key to Advertising Effectiveness.

