ZION Investors Have Opportunity to Join Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ("Zions Bancorp" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZION) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zions Bancorp is the subject of a report published by Bloomberg on October 16, 2025, titled: "Zions, Western Alliance Banks Disclose Bad Loans Tied to AllegedFraud." According to the report, "Shares of two regional US banks tumbled Thursday after the companies said they were the victims of fraud on loans to funds that invest in distressed commercial mortgages, fueling concern that more cracks are emerging in the credit markets." Based on this news, shares of Zions Bancorp fell by more than 13.1% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

