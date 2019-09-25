Zion Oil & Gas Begins 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel

"We are thankful to have already begun data acquisition and expect to complete the acquisition phase over the next several weeks," stated Zion's President, Bill Avery. "After the acquisition phase, we are scheduled to complete our data processing by December 31, 2019, barring any unforeseen circumstances."

Zion's seismic acquisition will cover 72-square kilometers within its Megiddo-Jezreel license.

"We are thankful for the continued provision that enables Zion to explore for Israel's oil and gas onshore," expressed Zion's CEO, John Brown. "Please continue to pray for our team in Israel and for God's continued provision as we move forward."

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on NASDAQ (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

"The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Deuteronomy 31:8

"Sing to the Lord, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world. Shout aloud and sing for joy, people of Zion, for great is the Holy One of Israel among you."

Isaiah 12:5-6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata that may be drilled or tested in the future, Zion's ability to successfully raise the funds needed to undertake these exploration efforts; Zion's ability to continue as a going concern; Zion's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the timing and completion of the 3-D seismic survey and processing and the interpretation of the results, operational risks in ongoing exploration efforts, Zion's ability to raise the capital needed to complete the 3D survey and the processing and interpretation of the results thereof, timing and potential results thereof and plans contingent thereon are forward-looking statements as defined in the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

