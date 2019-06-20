Zion Williamson's Nike Sneakers Up For Bids at Goldin Auctions 2019 Summer Auction

The pair available are size 14 black and blue Nike Kyrie 5's with a white swoosh. They were worn by Williamson in just the fourth game of his memorable freshman season in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on November 19, 2018. Duke beat San Diego State 90-64 with Williamson playing 18 minutes and recording 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals and 1 block.

"Zion Williamson's sneaker malfunction was the most iconic and memorable moment of the college basketball season and as a result Zion and his sneakers will always be synonymous," said Ken Goldin Founder of Goldin Auctions. "Even though these are not those historic sneakers, the fact that he played in just 33 college basketball games and these are his first sneakers to be offed at auction make them a truly special item."

