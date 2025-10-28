Zions Bancorp Investigation: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Launches Investigation on Behalf of Zions Bancorp Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) or its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making misleading statements or failing to disclose material information to investors.

On October 16, 2025, Bloomberg published a report titled, "Zions, Western Alliance Banks Disclose Bad Loans Tied to AllegedFraud." The article revealed that Zions and another regional bank suffered losses tied to fraudulent loans made to funds investing in distressed commercial real estate. Following this news, Zions' stock price declined more than 13% that same day, raising investor concerns about the Company's lending practices and risk management controls.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits. To learn more about the firm and its attorneys, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, highlighting its success in recovering nearly $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the firm's eighth recognition as one of the nation's leading securities litigation practices.

