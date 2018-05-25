Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Shareholders of record are invited to attend. Please note that admission to the meeting will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport. If you hold your stock in the name of a brokerage, bank, trust or other nominee as a custodian ("street name" holders), you will need to bring a copy of a brokerage statement reflecting stock ownership as of the record date. Cameras, recording devices and other electronic devices will not be permitted at the meeting.

Shareholders, media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the meeting via a live webcast accessible at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorp.com.

