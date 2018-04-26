Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable May 24, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018. The board of directors also declared regularly scheduled cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2018, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on September 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2018.