Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable May 24, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018. The board of directors also declared regularly scheduled cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2018, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on September 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2018.
Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.
