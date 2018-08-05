Zions Bancorporation Promotes Kenneth Collins And Randy Stewart To Executive Vice Presidents And Members Of Executive Management Committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that it has promoted Kenneth Collins and Randy Stewart to serve as executive vice presidents and members of the Executive Management Committee. Collins is Director of Business Technology, with responsibility for engineering, support and quality assurance of deposit, lending, payments and digital services systems. Stewart is Managing Director and President of Zions Bancorporation's Enterprise Mortgage Division, where he oversees all mortgage sales production, operations and first line compliance/risk functions in the Zions Bancorporation footprint.

"Randy Stewart and Ken Collins are extraordinary leaders who have each made a substantial and positive difference in our operating results," commented Harris H. Simmons, chairman and chief executive officer of Zions Bancorporation. "Ken is a superb bank operations and technology executive who has built a strong culture of continuous improvement in our back office, and is now bringing his talents to bear in applying digital technologies to creating a more effective work environment and customer experience. Randy Stewart has done an outstanding job of building a strong residential mortgage business, with a focus on financing homes for self-employed borrowers. Under his leadership, mortgage production has doubled over the past three years while maintaining strong credit quality and operational controls. I look forward to the expanded contributions Randy and Ken will make to our success as members of our executive management team."

Collins joined Zions in 2002 as the ACH operations manager and has served in numerous roles in the Enterprise Technology and Operations division. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Utah State University.

Stewart's career at Zions began in 2011 as an EVP of subsidiary Amegy Mortgage in Texas. He majored in finance at Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

