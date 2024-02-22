ZIONS BANCORPORATION RANKS THIRD AMONG U.S. BANKS IN 2023 GREENWICH EXCELLENCE AWARDS

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it received 20 Greenwich Excellence and all six Best Brand Awards, a total of 26 awards in middle market and small business banking for the year ended 2023. Zions ranked third in awards issued for all banks in the nation. Zions was recognized for providing distinctive service, advice, and overall performance to small business and middle market clients. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, only two other U.S banks have consistently received as many Greenwich Excellence Awards as Zions Bancorporation.

These awards are based on 27,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, resulting in the evaluation of more than 500 U.S. banks, out of which 39 were recognized for measurable distinctive quality in small business banking and 23 in middle market banking. Coalition Greenwich surveyed areas such as perceptions of overall customer satisfaction, valued long-term relationships, ease of doing business, trustworthiness, industry expertise, product capabilities, and quality of advice to give our clients the confidence they need to continue to grow their business.

This is Zions' 15th year being recognized by Coalition Greenwich, earning a remarkable 233 total Excellence awards to date.

"We continually strive to be one of the best business banks in the country, including efforts to excel at customer service and to provide some of the best products and services for our customers. We are honored to have been recognized once again as one of the best banks in the industry, based upon research by Coalition Greenwich, including all three middle market and small business Best Brand awards for 'Bank You Can Trust,' 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Values Long-Term Relationships,'" said Harris H. Simmons, Zions Bancorporation chairman and CEO. "This recognition reflects the diligent work of our entire team of both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals who deliver excellence every day."

Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager - National

Industry Understanding – National

Data and Analytics Drive Insights

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction - National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Overall Satisfaction – West

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West

Data and Analytics Drive Insights

Overall Satisfaction - Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction - Cash Management – West

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National

In addition, Zions received six awards related to its brand:

2023 Greenwich Brand Awards

Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Small Business Segment

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Small Business Segment

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Small Business Segment

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2023 net revenue of $3.1 billion and approximately $87 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 Indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

