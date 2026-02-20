ZIONS BANCORPORATION RECEIVES 15 COALITION GREENWICH BEST BANK AWARDS FOR 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a 2026 Best Bank Award winner, receiving 15 Best Bank Awards for serving middle market and small business clients. Since the start of the awards in 2009, Zions is one of only four U.S. banks to have averaged 15 or more middle market and small business Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards annually and has received the second highest number of awards in the middle market category.

These awards are based on approximately 25,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, evaluating more than 500 banks, of which 46 were recognized for measurable distinctive quality. Coalition Greenwich surveyed areas such as a bank's perception of trust, its commitment to long‑term relationships, product capabilities, and the quality of advice that supports customers' business growth.

This marks Zions' 17th year of recognition by Coalition Greenwich, with a remarkable 261 total awards earned to date.

"Recognition based on direct client feedback is particularly meaningful to us, and we are honored to receive this distinction from Coalition Greenwich," said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation. "These results reflect the strength of our client relationships and the dedication of our bankers. We are proud to be recognized among the industry's best and remain focused on earning our clients' trust every day."

Zions received Best Bank awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Best Bank – Trust

Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships

Best Bank – Customer Service

Best Bank – Ease of Doing Business

Best Bank – Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (West)

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

Best Bank – Trust

Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend

Best Bank – Customer Service

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend (West)

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (West)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

