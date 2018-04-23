Zions Bancorporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect continued strong positive operating leverage, with the result that adjusted pre-provision net revenue increased 19% over the first quarter of last year, even after excluding the positive impact of unusually large interest recoveries. Credit quality is also strong, as nonperforming assets have declined by a third over the past year, while net loans charged-off during the quarter were a modest 0.05%, annualized, of total loans and leases. Finally, tax reform reduced the effective tax rate to 23% from what has more typically been a rate in the mid-to-low 30% range. Business confidence and economic conditions across the western U.S. are strong, and we are optimistic about the year ahead."

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these first quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (April 23, 2018). Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling 253-237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 7987919, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Statements in the earnings release that are based on other than historical information or that express Zions Bancorporation's expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, industry results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "projects," "should," "would," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about future financial and operating results, the potential timing or consummation of the proposed transaction described in the presentation and receipt of regulatory approvals or determinations, or the anticipated benefits thereof, including, without limitation, future financial and operating results. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in the presentation. Important risk factors that may cause such material differences include, but are not limited to, the actual amount and duration of declines in the price of oil and gas; Zions' ability to meet efficiency and noninterest expense goals; the rate of change of interest sensitive assets and liabilities relative to changes in benchmark interest rates; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain shareholder and regulatory approvals or determinations, or the possibility that such approvals or determinations may be delayed; the imposition by regulators of conditions or requirements that are not favorable to Zions; the ability of Zions Bancorporation to achieve anticipated benefits from the consolidation and regulatory determinations; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments that may diminish or eliminate the anticipated benefits of the consolidation. These risks, as well as other factors, are discussed in Zions Bancorporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov), and other risks associated with the proposed transaction will be more fully discussed in the proxy statement that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed transaction.

Except as required by law, Zions Bancorporation specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

