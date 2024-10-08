ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE BANCANALYSTS ASSOCIATION OF BOSTON CONFERENCE

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Richards, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston's Annual Bank Conference at the Langham Hotel in Boston Thursday, November 7 at 3:05 pm ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2023 net revenue of $3.1 billion and approximately $87 billion of total assets. Founded in 1873, Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

