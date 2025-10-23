ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE BANCANALYSTS ASSOCIATION OF BOSTON CONFERENCE

News provided by

Zions Bancorporation

Oct 23, 2025, 16:43 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Richards, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference at the Langham Hotel in Boston on Thursday, November 6 at 3:05 pm ET.  A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

