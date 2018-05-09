Zions Bancorporation To Present At The Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

Zions Bancorporation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Barclays Americas Select Franchise on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. London time (8:40 am New York time).  A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorp.com

 

