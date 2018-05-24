Zions Bancorporation To Present At The Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Financial Services Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern, Paul E. Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer; Jennifer Smith, Chief Information Officer; and James Abbott, Director of Investor Relations of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Financial Services Conference. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.
Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorp.com
