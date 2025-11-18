ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 9th at 1:40 pm Eastern. An audio webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 90 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

