ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS CONFERENCE

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott McLean, President and COO of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9th at 4:45 pm Eastern. An audio webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, www.zionsbancorporation.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation