Zip Code Wilmington and JPMorgan Chase Collaborate to Reskill and Create Jobs for More Than Thirty Delawareans

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zip Code Wilmington , a nationally recognized nonprofit software developer training program in Wilmington, D.E., today announced a milestone in its strategic collaboration with JPMorgan Chase to help Delaware job seekers reskill into the technology field and secure full-time employment after completing the 12-week coding bootcamp.

In 2020, a pandemic year, JPMorgan Chase hired more than 30 Zip Code Wilmington graduates. These graduates had tuition reimbursement covered by the Delaware Governor's Executive Order 43, Rapid Workforce Training and Redeployment Initiative, which permits the use of federal CARES Act funding to cover employment and training programs for employees impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This initiative significantly reduces tuition owed by these students.

"We work with several coding bootcamps and reskilling programs throughout the country and Zip Code Wilmington is a great example of how our strategic collaboration is giving Delaware residents jobs now while increasing their career opportunities and earning potential for life," said Jennifer McDermott, Global Technology Reskilling Lead, JPMorgan Chase. "We look forward to hiring more Zip Code graduates because they possess strong technical skills as well as soft skills that make them excellent team members."

The Zip Code Wilmington graduates hired by JPMorgan Chase come from diverse backgrounds and have varying career experience. For instance, several recent hires reskilled from customer service roles as casino dealers, restaurant servers, legal support and sales. Other hires previously worked in the engineering, drafting and research fields. Today, these individuals are software engineers at JPMorgan Chase in Delaware.

"It is inspiring to watch a diverse group of Zip Coders – 25 percent who are women and another 25 percent are those who are underrepresented in the tech industry – consistently and tirelessly work with a singular focus for 12 straight weeks because they know the 80+ hours a week of curriculum and projects will secure their livelihood, create stability for their families, and expand their careers," commented Desa Burton, Executive Director, Zip Code Wilmington.

"We can all see how code builds communities because these individuals choose to live, work and raise their families right here in Delaware. We are thrilled to work with JPMorgan Chase to help Zip Coders gain full-time employment in Delaware, and we hope to continue our long-standing relationship with the company to identify new career opportunities for future cohort graduates," continued Burton.

Zip Code Wilmington's training program offers two course tracks, including full-stack Java development with Spring Boot, Angular and MySQL as well as Data Engineering and Analytics based on Python, R, and SQL. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zip Code Wilmington continues to train multiple cohorts of new students. All training is safely conducted utilizing live remote instruction and asynchronous project development with online developer platform tools.

To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, how to become a corporate partner and its next cohort, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com .

About Zip Code Wilmington

Zip Code Wilmington is a 12-week coding bootcamp in Delaware that gives students the technical, interpersonal and leadership skills needed to secure a competitive developer job and increase their earning potential. Zip Code Wilmington's program prepares its students to become highly qualified and trained technology talent, while connecting students with corporate partners throughout the program. Founded in 2015 by Benjamin duPont (Co-founder), the program has more than 400 alumni. To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

SOURCE Zip Code Wilmington

Related Links

http://www.zipcodewilmington.com

