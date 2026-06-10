New DLP capability gives IT and security teams complete visibility into exposed Google Drive files, and one-click remediation, without adding headcount or specialized tooling.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zip Security, the cybersecurity platform built to make enterprise-grade protection accessible for growing companies, today announced the launch of its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution for Google Workspace. The new capability automatically discovers, assesses, and remediates publicly exposed files in Google Drive, empowering security teams to protect sensitive intellectual property and business data without manual effort or specialized tooling.

ZIP SECURITY LAUNCHES AI-POWERED DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOLUTION TO PROTECT GOOGLE WORKSPACE FROM UNAUTHORIZED FILE EXPOSURE

As organizations increasingly rely on Google Workspace for collaboration, the risk of accidental data exposure has grown significantly. A single misconfigured sharing setting can leave confidential files, customer data, financial records, proprietary research, accessible to anyone on the internet. Until now, identifying and fixing those exposures has required manual audits, scraping Drive APIs, or expensive dedicated DLP tools that require IT specialists to operate.

"Most companies don't actually know how exposed their Google Drive is," said Josh Zweig, Co-Founder of Zip Security. "We built this so any admin can get a complete picture of their risk in minutes, and fix it just as fast. No scraping, no tickets, no waiting."

HOW IT WORKS

Zip's DLP solution connects directly to Google Workspace and uses AI-powered metadata analysis to surface the files and users that represent the greatest risk. The platform scans up to 180 days of sharing history automatically, no manual scraping required. Key capabilities include:

-- Real-time risk analysis: Instantly surfaces every publicly exposed file alongside its name, permissions, sharing history, and an AI-generated plain-language risk assessment explaining why it was flagged.

-- Full sharing visibility: Identifies the riskiest users across the organization without requiring admins to manually comb through years of sharing history.

-- One-click remediation: Revoke public access to any exposed file directly from the Zip interface, no tool-hopping, no ticket queues, no waiting on IT.

-- Privacy-first design: Zip analyzes only file metadata, name, permissions, and sharing history. File contents are never read or stored.

BUILT FOR TEAMS MOVING FAST

Zip Security's platform is already trusted by high-growth companies across healthcare, technology, and defense sectors. Ambience Healthcare, backed by a16z and OpenAI, partnered with Zip to implement a single source of truth for endpoint security and compliance. Pull Systems achieved TISAX compliance in just two weeks using Zip's integrated MDM, EDR, and MDR capabilities.

The new DLP solution extends Zip's unified platform, which already covers device management, endpoint security, identity and access management, compliance, and Chrome browser management, giving lean security teams a single place to manage and reduce risk across their entire environment.

AVAILABILITY

Zip Security's DLP for Google Workspace is available now. Security teams can request a live demo at zipsec.com/get-a-demo.

ABOUT ZIP SECURITY

Zip Security is on a mission to make enterprise-grade cybersecurity effective and doable for growing businesses, whether or not they have a dedicated security team. Cybersecurity for startups and mid-sized firms has long meant choosing between forgoing security entirely or cobbling together disconnected tools that leave critical gaps. Zip solves this with a complete security program that automates device management, endpoint security, identity and access management, compliance, and managed IT and security operations, keeping teams protected 24/7. Zip helps customers choose the right security frameworks, deploy the tools and controls they need, and keep everything enforced over time. Backed by Ballistic Ventures, Zip serves growing businesses across technology, healthcare, finance, defense, and consumer packaged goods. Learn more at zipsec.com.

SOURCE Zip Security