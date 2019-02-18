ZIP System® building enclosures expands and enhances sealing solutions

ZIP System sealing solutions now include five ZIP System™ stretch tape options and five ZIP System flashing (straight) tapes. While developing tape options for new widths and lengths, the company reports it enhanced tape formula to provide even stronger performance in a broader range of temperatures.

"While builders and framers may not notice much of a visual difference to our flashing tapes, with this formula enhancement we now warrant application of ZIP System tapes down to 0-degree Fahrenheit," said ZIP System product director, Allen Sealock.

ZIP System sealing solutions also include ZIP System™ liquid flash – a fluid-applied flashing alternative to ZIP System flashing and stretch tape.

All ZIP System tapes:

Are backed by 180-Day Exposure Guarantee and a 30-Year Limited Warranty 1

and a Feature a split-liner for easy application, on tapes 6 inches or wider

for easy application, on tapes 6 inches or wider Can be applied between 0 degrees and 120 degrees Fahrenheit2

"True to Huber Engineered Woods' innovation philosophy, these new products are a direct result of customer requests," said David Wescott, product director of accessories at Huber. "They have also been put through the rigorous R&D process our customers expect from our products."

To learn more about ZIP System building enclosures, visit ZIPSystemSealingSolutions.com.

___

1When used with ZIP System sheathing or R-sheathing in roof and wall applications and in accordance with ZIP System sheathing and tape Installation Manual instructions. See 180-Day Exposure Guarantee and 30-Year Limited Warranty for details.

2When applied in accordance with ZIP System sheathing and tape Installation Manual instructions.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods LLC continually strives to create innovative products that suit customers' needs. Specialty products AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing, AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive, ZIP System® wall and ZIP System® roof products, ZIP System™ tape and ZIP System™ stretch tape each deliver outstanding performance, easy installation and great strength in single-family, multifamily and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Huber Engineered Woods has manufacturing operations in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as research and development facilities in Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods also serves industrial markets with products for door manufacturers and the transportation industry.

