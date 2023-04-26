Zipease Introduces Bamboo Lyocell Collection of Children's Daywear Rompers

KENNEWICK, Wash., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo is a sustainable and eco-friendly material that is increasingly being used in the textile industry. There are two main types of bamboo fabric: bamboo lyocell and bamboo viscose.

Bamboo lyocell is produced using a closed-loop process that is environmentally friendly. The bamboo pulp is dissolved in a non-toxic solvent, which is then recycled back into the system. The resulting fiber is soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for children's clothing.

Why Bamboo Lyocell is the Best Option for Children's Clothing Bamboo Lyocell vs Bamboo Viscose

Bamboo lyocell is naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial, which is beneficial for children's sensitive skin. It is also less prone to pilling and shrinkage than bamboo viscose.

Bamboo viscose, on the other hand, is produced using a chemical process that involves dissolving the bamboo pulp in a strong solvent. This process creates a fiber that is soft and silky, but it can also be prone to pilling and shrinkage. Additionally, the chemicals used in the production of bamboo viscose can be harmful to the environment.

While both bamboo lyocell and bamboo viscose are lumped together into the same categories as "bamboo fabric" and "sustainable," only bamboo lyocell is truly sustainable and healthy for children's skin. In addition to sustainable production processes and human health, bamboo lyocell's softness is unmatched, as are its antibacterial properties.

Zipease is a popular online retailer that specializes in baby rompers, offering a wide variety of styles and designs for all genders. Their rompers are known for being majority handmade, high-quality materials, long-lasting fit, and unique design features.

One of the standout features of Zipease daywear rompers is the use of high-quality YKK zippers, in three placement styles: ankle to ankle on their Original Zipease , thigh to thigh on their Summer Zipease , and across the abdomen on their G-Tube Zipease . No more struggling with snaps or buttons at home or on the go! The placement of their durable zippers is a huge plus among busy parents.

In addition to the practical design features, the company is the first to market with their exclusively daywear children's rompers in the Bamboo Lyocell textile, which is gentle on the environment and safest for babies. The soft and breathable fabrics are gentle on a baby's delicate skin, ensuring maximum comfort all day long.

Another great thing about Zipease is their commitment to sustainability. Their rompers fit 3-4x longer and guarantee a high resale value in their buy, sell, trade group online. Zipease are currently offered from newborn to age six but the company plans to expand their sizes in the near future. The need for larger sizes, especially in the g-tube collection, is obvious and they want to accommodate that need.

Overall, Zipease is a great choice for parents looking for high-quality, practical, and stylish rompers for their little ones. With a range of designs to choose from and a focus on sustainability, it's no wonder they are a popular choice among parents.

Media Contact:

Taeler Horak

[email protected]

509-433-7713

SOURCE Zipease